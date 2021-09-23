Miami-based Creative Brand "Stop Lookin" Announces First-ever NFT Collection To Drop On Black Friday

MIAMI, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami Streetwear brand Stop Lookin announces that they will debut their first, self-titled NFT collection "stop lookin". The collection will be featured on Opensea.io and includes custom Stop Lookin digital artworks and designs featured in past clothing collections. The collection releases on Black Friday, November 26th for 72 hours only. A total of 4 designs will be available for auction at launch, each with five variants for a total of 20. Every artwork will be distinctive and allow fans of Stop Lookin to purchase and own iconic designs from the brand's catalog.

To add to the creative elements of the NFT's, the designs will include animated characteristics, bringing the still designs to life. Collectors will be able to acquire, trade, and display the tokens through the OpenSea platform.

Custom digital art is nothing new to Stop Lookin, as the brand develops all merchandise and media assets from scratch by lead designer Finessenfeld ( Bernie Essenfeld). Expanding from curating art on merchandise to minting digital tokens is vital to broadening the brand's footprint into the emerging NFT ecosystem.

The main pieces featured in the collection include Stop Lookin's original designs from their initial limited-edition drops in new, never-before-seen displays. This monumental release for the Miami-based brand will break new barriers in the universe of streetwear and creative, visual artworks.

