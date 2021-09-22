MI Foundation To Donate $50,000 To Breast Cancer Charities

GRATZ, Pa., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the MI Charitable Foundation will donate $50,000 divided equally between the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. for the fourth straight year.

"We're grateful for the opportunity to help bring awareness to this cause any way we can." MI CEO Matt DeSoto

All MI Windows and Doors, Milgard Windows & Doors, and Sunrise Windows & Doors products will have pink National Fenestration Rating Council stickers placed on them to support breast cancer awareness in the month of October.

"The fight against breast cancer has been a major focus of the MI Foundation since the onset," said MI CEO Matt DeSoto. "We're grateful for the opportunity to help bring awareness to this cause any way we can."

In addition, the MI Foundation will donate another $10 for each warranty registration that we receive- up to $10,000.

Those who want to help support the MI Foundation Breast Cancer efforts can visit: https://mi-charitable-foundation.snwbll.com/breast-cancer-awareness-2. Donations of $250 or more will receive a free MI Foundation backpack/cooler chair.

ABOUT THE MI CHARITABLE FOUNDATIONIn 2015, the MI Charitable Foundation was founded on the belief that we all have an obligation to help our fellow citizens. The charitable foundation has committees at each of our locations that raise and donate funds for their local communities, as well as three noteworthy causes - veterans' affairs, child wellbeing, and cancer.

ABOUT MI WINDOWS AND DOORSMI is a fenestration products manufacturer that owns and operates three brands - MI Windows and Doors, Milgard Windows & Doors, and Sunrise Windows & Doors. MI is one of the nation's largest suppliers of precision-built and energy-efficient windows and doors. With more than 10 manufacturing plants located throughout the United States, MI brands manufacture stylish, high-performance, and market-preferred products for both new construction and replacement applications. For more information, visit www.miwindows.com.

