Mi 360° Home Security Camera And Xiaomi Home App Gain BSI Kitemark™ For Residential IoT Devices And Secure Digital Apps

BEIJING, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology leader Xiaomi announced today that Mi 360° Home Security Camera obtained the Kitemark™ Certification for Residential IoT Devices from British Standard Institution (BSI), the business improvement and standards company. Additionally, Xiaomi Home app obtained the Kitemark™ Certification for Secure Digital Applications.

Obtaining the Kitemark™ certifications means that Xiaomi products are in compliance with the best security practices, including the EN303645 standard issued by European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI). It marks another milestone for Xiaomi's relentless effort in protecting information security and privacy of its consumers.

Frank Zhang, Managing Director at BSI Greater China, commented, "We are glad to see that Xiaomi has achieved the Kitemark™ certifications for its Mi 360° Home Security Camera and Xiaomi Home app. Xiaomi has put great efforts to embed international security standard into its products and build trust with consumers. BSI is looking forward to work with Xiaomi in the future and enhance the IoT ecosystem development by instilling more trust elements between brands and consumers."

The Kitemark™ is a product and service quality trademark which is owned and operated by BSI. It conducts technical testing and security audits for IoT systems based on the ETSI/EN303645 standard, providing consumers with a fast and simple way to identify secure and trust-worthy IoT devices.

Xiaomi owns the world's leading consumer AIoT platform with more than 351 million connected devices and 49 million users*. Xiaomi always sees user data security and privacy as its top priority. Therefore, Xiaomi has established a comprehensive management and technology framework protecting data security. Xiaomi's Mi AIoT platform has been certified with both the ISO/IEC 2700 Information Security Management Standard and the ISO/IEC 27701 Privacy Information Management System by BSI. At the same time, Xiaomi published the Cyber Security Baseline for Consumer Internet of Things Devices and Xiaomi IoT Privacy White Paper**, introducing security and privacy policies and practices of the company in a comprehensive way.

Cui Baoqiu, Xiaomi Vice President and Chairman of Xiaomi Security and Privacy Committee, said, "Mi 360° Home Security Camera and Xiaomi Home app are good examples of how we have been implementing the security and privacy framework in practice. Based on the advanced security testing by BSI Lab as well as security audits, the Institution has verified that the tested products are developed in accordance with the strictest security and privacy principles. We reaffirm that the protection of users' data and privacy has always been our priority, and the commitment applies to all the markets where we operate."

*As of 31 March, 2021, excluding smartphones and laptops.

** Xiaomi Cyber Security Baseline for Consumer Internet of Things and Xiaomi IoT Privacy White Paper can be downloaded at https://trust.mi.com/ .

About Xiaomi Corporation

Xiaomi Corporation was founded in April 2010 and listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 9, 2018 ( 1810.HK). Xiaomi is a consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company with smartphones, smart hardware and Internet of Things (IoT) platform at its core.

With an equal emphasis on innovation and quality, Xiaomi continuously pursues high-quality user experience and operational efficiency. The company relentlessly builds amazing products with honest prices to let everyone in the world enjoy a better life through innovative technology.

As of the second quarter of 2021, Xiaomi is the No.2 smartphone brand in the global smartphone market. The company has also established the world's leading consumer AIoT (AI+IoT) platform, with over 351.1 million smart devices connected to its platform, excluding smartphones and laptops. Xiaomi products are present in more than 100 countries and regions around the world. In August 2021, the company made the Fortune Global 500 list for the third time, ranking 338th, up 84 places compared to 2020.

Xiaomi is a constituent of the Hang Seng Index, Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, Hang Seng TECH Index and Hang Seng China 50 Index.

For more information about Xiaomi as a company, please visit https://blog.mi.com/en/

