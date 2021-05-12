MHA Long-Term Care Clinical Services Director Jeanne Manzi Named As Next President-Elect Of ASCP

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Managed Health Care Associates, Inc. (MHA), a leading health care services and software company focused on the alternate site health care provider marketplace, is pleased to share that American Society of Consultant Pharmacists (ASCP) has named Jeanne Manzi, PharmD, BCGP, FASCP, Director of Long Term Care (LTC) Clinical Services, as the next President-Elect. Dr. Manzi will assume the role of President-Elect in November 2021 through November 2022, and then will serve as President of ASCP beginning November 2022 for a one-year term.

ASCP represents pharmacists, health care professionals, and students serving the unique medication needs of older adults; with a mission to promote healthy aging by empowering pharmacists with education, resources, and innovative opportunities.

Dr. Manzi serves as the Director of LTC Clinical Services at MHA, delivering comprehensive, accurate, and useful clinical information, tools, and resources for MHA's LTC pharmacy members and business partners. She has extensive experience and background in consultant pharmacy and servicing long-term care facilities from both a dispensing and consulting perspective, in addition to research and publishing on senior care topics. As a licensed New York state pharmacist, a Board-Certified Geriatric Pharmacist, fellow and previous member of the Board of Directors of ASCP, and a member of the Geriatric Specialty Council for the Board of Pharmacy Specialties (BPS), Dr. Manzi has devoted her career to improving medication outcomes for geriatric patients and is excited about continuing to do so in her capacity as ASCP President-Elect.

"ASCP is regarded as a central organization in the senior care pharmacy field and is unique in its ability to bring together stakeholders to ensure pharmacists continue to play a vital role in caring for the senior population, now more than ever," said Dr. Manzi. "I look forward to addressing the needs of health care professionals, patients, and our industry. It's a great honor to serve as the next ASCP President-Elect."

Stacey Ness, Pharm.D, RPh, CSP, IgCP, MSCS, AAHIVP, Vice President, Clinical Services at MHA, commented, "We are proud that Dr. Manzi has been chosen by her peers to lead ASCP during a time of tremendous change in LTC pharmacy. Her election to this esteemed position is further evidence that MHA is committed to leadership in all aspects of the post-acute care pharmacy industry."

