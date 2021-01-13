MGP Launches 2021 Rossville Union® Rye Single Barrel Program

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MGP (Nasdaq: MGPI) has launched the New Year with the release of their 2021 Rossville Union Single Barrel Program. Known as the "Masters of Rye," MGP is the largest distiller of Rye Whiskey in the United States and has expanded this year's Single Barrel selections will include three mash bills. Rossville Union Single Barrel releases will be offered at cask strength and are available for pre-sell until March 15. Participating accounts in the Single Barrel program are invited to connect virtually with the distillery team in Lawrenceburg to taste, select and order their preferred mash bills. Participating retailers can also opt to customize the label on their 2021 Single Barrel Selection to enhance the collectible aspect of this special offering.

"Our Lawrenceburg distillery team is proud to produce the finest Rye Whiskey in the country," says Andrew Mansinne, Vice President of Brands, MGP. "The Rossville Union Single Barrel Program has exceeded expectations. We're thrilled to expand our offering with a choice of three mash bills and marketing support that exemplifies MGP's commitment to our partners in the Rye Whiskey category."

Bottled annually, Rossville Union Single Barrel Straight Rye ships to each participating retailer by August 2021, just in time for National Rye Month. Partners can also "Order the Barrel" to proudly display their custom-stenciled private selections.

For more information, please contact Helen Gregory or Amanda Davis.

About Rossville Union Straight Rye WhiskeyFor nearly 200 years, Lawrenceburg's master distillers have perfected the original handcrafted rye blends in one of America's last Prohibition-era distilleries. Exclusively from the "Masters of Rye" at MGP, Rossville Union is a return to the golden age of rye with an authentic taste perfected in "Whiskey City" ( Lawrenceburg, IN). Rossville Union Master Crafted Straight Rye Whiskey offers a balance of sweet oak with rye spice aged a minimum of four years (SRP: $39.99/750-ml). Boldly bottled at 112.6 proof for indulgent sipping, Rossville Union Barrel Proof Straight Rye Whiskey (SRP: $59.99/750-ml) is blended from the finest barrel reserves to deliver a full, but balanced cask-strength rye whiskey with a spicy, caramel-forward taste and a smoky finish. Connect with us: RossvilleUnion.com and @RossvilleUnion (Twitter, Facebook and Instagram). Rossville Distillery, Lawrenceburg, IN, 47% ALC/VOL. & 56.3% ALC/VOL. Sip Masterfully, But Responsibly.

About MGPFounded in 1941, MGP (Nasdaq: MGPI) is a leading supplier of premium distilled spirits and specialty wheat proteins and starches. Distilled spirits include bourbon and rye whiskeys, gins and vodkas, which are carefully crafted through a combination of art and science backed by a long history of experience. The company's proteins and starches are created in the same manner and provide a host of functional, nutritional and sensory benefits for a wide range of food products. MGP additionally is a top producer of high-quality industrial alcohol for use in both food and non-food applications. The company is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas, where distilled alcohol products and food ingredients are produced. Premium spirits are also distilled in Washington, D.C., and distilled and matured at the company's facility in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. For more information, visit mgpingredients.com.

