MGM Resorts Recognized By The US Pan Asian Chamber Of Commerce As A Top 35 Corporation

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts (MGM) - Get Report is recognized by the US Pan Asian Chamber of Commerce (USPAACC) as a Top 35 Corporation. The USPAACC is the most established and largest nonprofit organization representing Pan Asian Americans and their related groups in business, sciences, the arts, sports, education, public and community services. The announcement was made during the 35th Anniversary Jade Jubilee virtual tribute event held on December 8.

MGM Resorts supports the USPAACC through membership and sponsorship of their annual CelebrAsian Event which is the largest procurement conference for Asian American businesses, connecting Fortune corporations and governments with Asian American and minority businesses to pursue contracting relationships.

"Since 2007, we have aligned with the mission of the USPAACC because we also believe in the importance of representation and diversity in all aspects of our business," said Tony Gladney Vice President for Diversity and Inclusion at MGM Resorts. "We are proud to be named a Top 35 Corporation and wish the USPAACC continued success in elevating the Pan Asian American community."

Pan Asian Americans that include East, South, Southeast Asian and Pacific Islander Americans, represent $1 billion in buying power in 2020; and Pan Asian-owned businesses produced $700 billion in revenue in 2012, the last Census count. This community is projected to grow to 40 million in population in 2050.

The US Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce Education Foundation (USPAACC) has attained the status of the most established and most effective national nonprofit business organization representing the fastest growing group in the United States.

ABOUT MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Report is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 29 unique hotel and destination gaming offerings in the United States and Macau, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry such as Bellagio, MGM Grand, ARIA and Park MGM. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" initiative, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com. Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram.

