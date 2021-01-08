MGM Resorts International Confirms Receipt Of Support Letter From IAC/InterActiveCorp

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO, OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT...

MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Report ("MGM" or the "Company") notes the announcement dated January 4, 2021 by Entain plc ("Entain"), its partner in the U.S. sports betting and iGaming market, regarding a possible offer by MGM, for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Entain, of 0.6 MGM shares for each Entain share, which, based on closing prices on December 31, 2020, represents a value of 1,383 pence per Entain share and a premium of 22% to Entain's share price (the "Proposed Transaction").

In accordance with Rule 2.10 of the UK's City Code on Takeovers and Mergers, MGM confirms that, it has received a non-binding letter of intent from IAC/InterActiveCorp ("IAC"), MGM's largest shareholder with interest in 59,033,902 MGM shares, setting out IAC's support of the Proposed Transaction.

IAC considers the strategic rationale for MGM's proposed combination with Entain to be compelling and believes that:

A combination would position the combined company as a pure play omni-channel global leader in gaming and entertainment;

The future of gaming will be omni-channel, and the long-term winners in global gaming will deliver customers compelling digital and physical experiences under one brand and loyalty program and will leverage customer acquisition spend across a holistic consumer journey in gaming;

An alignment of incentives and goals through a combination would accelerate the growth and market penetration of BetMGM, a leader in the US, which we believe to potentially be the largest online sportsbetting and iGaming market in the world;

MGM's asset base, including its 34mm MLife customers, its leadership position in Las Vegas , China and key 7 regional markets in the US, combined with Entain's complementary physical footprint in the UK and Europe , its leading technology platform and its digital presence in UK, Germany , Belgium , Italy , Brazil and 15+ other countries could expand the combined company's market opportunities by leveraging each company's local geographic and operational expertise in new markets; and

MGM has also indicated that a partial cash alternative could also be made available to Entain shareholders. IAC, has indicated in its letter of intent that it would be willing to consider funding a portion of the partial cash alternative through a further investment in MGM due to IAC's confidence in MGM and its prospects. IAC further indicated in its non-binding letter of intent that it is IAC's current intention that IAC's additional investment into MGM for these purposes could be up to US$1 billion. The terms and amount of such investment would require the mutual agreement of IAC and MGM.

IAC has to date invested approximately US$1 billion in MGM with an initial investment thesis of accelerating MGM's penetration of the $450 billion global gaming market. IAC notes in its letter of intent that IAC continues to strongly support this objective for MGM whether or not a transaction with Entain is consummated.

In accordance with Rule 2.5 of the UK's City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the "Code"), the Company reserves the right to:

vary the form and/or mix of the consideration described in this announcement; and make the offer on less favourable terms:a) with the recommendation or consent of the Board of Entain; b) if Entain announces, declares or pays any dividend or any other distribution to shareholders, in which case the Company will have the right to make an equivalent reduction to the proposed price; c) if a third party announces a firm intention to make an offer for Entain on less favourable terms than its proposal; or d) following the announcement by Entain of a whitewash transaction pursuant to the Code.

Any offer for Entain is governed by the Code on Takeovers and Mergers. Under Rule 2.6 of the Code, MGM must by not later than 5.00 p.m. on 1 February 2021 either announce a firm intention to make an offer for Entain in accordance with Rule 2.7 of the Code or announce that it does not intend to make an offer, in which case the announcement will be treated as a statement to which Rule 2.8 of the Code applies. This deadline will only be extended with the consent of the Panel in accordance with Rule 2.6 of the Code.

There can be no certainty that any offer will be made for Entain.

ABOUT MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONALMGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Report is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 29 unique hotel and destination gaming offerings in the United States and Macau, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry such as Bellagio, MGM Grand, ARIA and Park MGM. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" initiative, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com. Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram.

