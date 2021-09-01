MGIS Recognized As One Of The Best Places To Work In Insurance

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MGIS, a leading national disability insurance provider for healthcare professionals, today announced it has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Insurance in 2021. Best Companies Group gives the award to recognize employers for their outstanding performance in establishing workplaces where employees can thrive, enjoy their work and help their companies grow.

"This is the 11 th year we have received this recognition," said Jeff Brunken, president, MGIS. "We are honored to be cited as an organization with an excellent human resources approach. Our employees are the reason MGIS is the company it is today. Attracting and retaining great talent is vitally important, particularly in today's environment. Our high employee engagement and satisfaction levels are due to the fact that we are dedicated to listening to our employees and that we truly care about them."

"We recognize how important it is to create an optimal environment where employees can be inspired to contribute their best efforts to the business's success," added Glenna Lasater, vice president of human resources, MGIS. "Listening to our employees, we strive to achieve an affirmative culture where everyone is valued, both as team members and as individuals."

To recognize companies that have succeeded in creating and maintaining workplace excellence, Best Companies Group conducts a two-part assessment of each company. The first part is a questionnaire completed by the employer about company policies, practices and demographics. The second part is a confidential employee survey on engagement and satisfaction.

About MGISMGIS is a leading national insurance program manager experienced in building and managing specialized insurance programs for healthcare professionals. We partner with highly rated insurers and focus on disability and life insurance for practices of all sizes, types, and medical specialties. Insurance policies managed by MGIS are backed by members of the Sun Life group that are insurance companies and Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's. We work exclusively through select brokers and insurance advisers. MGIS services are provided by MGIS affiliated companies: The MGIS Companies, Inc., Medical Group Insurance Services, Inc., and MGIS Underwriting Managers, Inc. (DBA as MGIS Professional Insurance Solutions in CA and MGIS Underwriting Agency in NY). For more information, visit www.mgis.com.

About Best Companies GroupBest Companies Group works with partners to establish "Best Places to Work," "Best Companies," and "Best Employers" programs on a national, state-wide and regional basis. Through its thorough workplace assessment using employer questionnaires and employee satisfaction surveys, Best Companies Group identifies and recognizes companies that have been successful in creating and maintaining workplace excellence.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mgis-recognized-as-one-of-the-best-places-to-work-in-insurance-301367673.html

SOURCE MGIS