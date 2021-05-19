MGE Energy Issues May 2021 'Inside View'

MGE Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEE) highlights its asset growth and renewable generation investments in its investor newsletter, Inside View, which also includes the following topics: - Renewable, technology investments transforming your community energy...

MGE Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEE) highlights its asset growth and renewable generation investments in its investor newsletter, Inside View, which also includes the following topics:

- Renewable, technology investments transforming your community energy company

- Planned retirement of the Columbia Energy Center

- Utility's planned downtown charging hub for electric vehicles

- Company's Report on Giving

The newsletter is available on MGE Energy's website at:

http://www.mgeenergy.com/insideview

Inside View is published periodically to provide investors with information about MGE Energy and its primary subsidiary, Madison Gas and Electric.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy is an investor-owned public utility holding company headquartered in the state capital of Madison, Wis. It is the parent company of Madison Gas and Electric, which generates and distributes electricity in Dane County, Wis., and purchases and distributes natural gas in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties. MGE Energy's assets total approximately $2.3 billion, and its 2020 revenues were $539 million.

