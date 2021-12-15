MGE Energy Issues December 2021 'Interim Report'

MGE Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEE) highlights the company's plans to end its use of coal at Elm Road Generating Station in its latest investor newsletter, "Interim Report," which also includes the following topics: - MGE number one for electric reliability-...

MGE Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEE) highlights the company's plans to end its use of coal at Elm Road Generating Station in its latest investor newsletter, "Interim Report," which also includes the following topics:

- MGE number one for electric reliability- MGE's electric vehicle fast charger hub- Third-quarter earnings- Tax information and lobbying efforts

The newsletter is available on MGE Energy's website at: https://www.mgeenergy.com/interimreport.

Interim Report is published quarterly to provide investors with information about MGE Energy and its primary subsidiary, Madison Gas and Electric.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy is an investor-owned public utility holding company headquartered in the state capital of Madison, Wis. It is the parent company of Madison Gas and Electric, which generates and distributes electricity in Dane County, Wis., and purchases and distributes natural gas in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties. MGE Energy's assets total approximately $2.3 billion, and its 2020 revenues were approximately $539 million.

