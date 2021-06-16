MG Properties Group Acquires Midtown Phoenix Apartments For $74.5 Million

SAN DIEGO, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MG Properties Group, a privately held real estate investor and operator headquartered in San Diego, California announced today the acquisition of Centra for $74.5 million from FORE Property. This ideally located five-story, 223-unit property in Midtown Phoenix was built in 2020 and underwent a swift lease up.

Located in one of the area's most sought after new neighborhoods, Centra's proximity to mass transit and commuter freeways, as well as its high WalkScore make it desirable with easy access to a growing education and employer base, including IBM, Dignity Health, ASU, Deloitte, and Pinnacle West.

Mark Gleiberman, Founder & CEO of MG Properties said, "We are excited about continuing the blueprint that was laid out at Centra and look forward to continuing success within the Arizona market. The demand for luxury residential housing has left a lot of opportunity in Midtown."

Further expanding its Arizona portfolio, Centra will mark MG Properties Group's eleventh property in the region, including The Retreat Apartments and Andante Apartments in 2021. MG Properties Group has purchased 13 communities in the past year totaling over 3,750 units and $926 million in combined value. The company is targeting further acquisitions in Washington, Texas, Oregon, Arizona, California, Colorado, and Nevada.

The seller was represented by Steven Nicoluzakis and David Fogler of Cushman & Wakefield. The podium-style property was financed with a loan by Key Bank in the amount of $43.1 million arranged by Brooks Benjamin.

To learn more visit: www.RentCentraApts.com

About MG Properties Group: MG Properties Group (MGPG) is a privately owned real estate owner and operator specializing in multi-family assets. Since 1992, MGPG has acquired over 157 communities with its private investors and institutional joint venture partners totaling over 35,800 units, representing more than $8.0 billion in total asset value, including 28,800 units since 2010. The company's current portfolio includes more than 21,000 units valued at $5.6 billion in California, Washington, Arizona, Nevada, and Oregon. MGPG employs industry experts leading teams in acquisitions and underwriting as well as asset, property, construction, and investment management. For additional information, visit www.mgproperties.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mg-properties-group-acquires-midtown-phoenix-apartments-for-74-5-million-301313144.html

SOURCE MG Properties Group