MG M Achieves Mansfield Rule 3.0 Plus Certification For Promoting Diversity In Leadership

BOSTON, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MG+M The Law Firm ("MG+M") announced today that the firm has achieved Mansfield Rule 3.0 Plus Certification after completing Diversity Lab's twelve-month certification process.

The goal of the Mansfield Rule is to boost the representation of diverse lawyers, including women, lawyers of color, LGBTQ+ lawyers, and lawyers with disabilities by broadening the pool of candidates considered for and appointed to leadership and governance roles, equity partner promotions, formal client pitch opportunities, and senior lateral positions.

Because the firm exceeded the requirements for certification across these advancement categories, Diversity Lab designated MG+M a Certification "Plus" member:

Diversity Lab requires law firms to consider at least 30 percent of diverse attorneys in 70 percent of the advancement categories it tracks. MG+M considered more than 30 percent of diverse attorneys in 100 percent of its advancement categories. Diversity Lab requires law firms to appoint or elevate at least 30 percent of diverse attorneys to the roles for which they were considered. MG+M appointed or elevated over 50 percent of the diverse attorneys considered.

Additionally, when considering the elevation of associates to partner, 57 percent of candidates were diverse attorneys and 50 percent of those considered were elevated. Over the past two years, MG+M has also increased its percentage of diverse lateral associate new hires from 57 percent to 72 percent.

John B. Manning, MG+M's Chairperson and Partner, said, "Founded in 1984, MG+M has enjoyed many client wins, business successes and professional accolades through the talent, dedication and hard work of hundreds of individuals. But none of our accomplishments inspire more pride and better reflect our core values than earning Mansfield Rule 3.0 Plus status in surpassing the Diversity Labs standards for law firms' commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion."

Mansfield Rule certification is just one step in MG+M's ongoing efforts to recruit and advance the hiring, development, and promotion of diverse lawyers in the firm.

Amaryah K. Bocchino, MG+M's Managing Partner and Chief Diversity Officer, said, "I am proud that MG+M has achieved Mansfield Rule 3.0 Plus certification. This reflects our commitment to honoring, celebrating, and promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion. We recognize that the individuals who make up our firm are our greatest strength."

Bocchino and Mary Tucker, Coordinator of MG+M Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Committee, led the firm's efforts to achieve Mansfield Certification. The MG+M Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Committee will continue to advance the firm's diversity programs. Click here to learn more about MG+M's diversity, equity, and inclusion program.

To learn more about the Mansfield Rule 3.0 firms, please read Diversity Lab's press release. To learn more about Mansfield Rule and its history, please visit the Diversity Lab website.

About MG+M

MG+M The Law Firm ("MG+M") is a national litigation and trial firm that provides coordinated, coast-to-coast services for corporate clients in high stakes matters. We offer national coverage through our 14 offices and a vast local counsel network that can rapidly respond to litigation demands in all levels of court, anywhere in the country. Our experienced team of diverse attorneys, collaborative approach, and national resources enable us to provide superior value and achieve optimal results in addressing our clients' most complex litigation challenges. For more information, visit www.mgmlaw.com.

Contact: Lisa Graham, lisa@grahammediapartners.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mgm-achieves-mansfield-rule-3-0-plus-certification-for-promoting-diversity-in-leadership-301132464.html

SOURCE MG+M The Law Firm