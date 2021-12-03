MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust And MFS Municipal Income Trust Declare Capital Gain Distributions

Two MFS closed end funds declare capital gains.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH) - Get MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Report declared a long-term capital gain distribution today of $0.04633 per share and a short-term capital gain distribution of $0.01932 with an ex-dividend date of December 14, 2021, record date of December 15, 2021, and payable date of December 31, 2021.

MFS Municipal Income Trust (MFM) - Get MFS Municipal Income Trust Report declared a long-term capital gain distribution today of $0.00254 per share with an ex-dividend date of December 14, 2021, record date of December 15, 2021, and payable date of December 31, 2021.

Investors who want to make changes to their accounts should contact their financial advisor, brokerage firm, or other nominee with whom the shares are registered. If shares are registered with the fund's transfer agent, Computershare, the transfer agent may be contacted directly at 800-637-2304, or www.computershare.com.

About MFS Investment Management

In 1924, MFS launched the first US open-end mutual fund, opening the door to the markets for millions of everyday investors. Today, as a full-service global investment manager serving financial advisors, intermediaries and institutional clients, MFS still serves a single purpose: to create long-term value for clients by allocating capital responsibly. That takes our powerful investment approach combining collective expertise, thoughtful risk management and long-term discipline. Supported by our culture of shared values and collaboration, our teams of diverse thinkers actively debate ideas and assess material risks to uncover what we believe are the best investment opportunities in the market. As of October 31, 2021, MFS manages US$684.3 billion in assets on behalf of individual and institutional investors worldwide. Please visit mfs.com for more information.

The funds are closed-end investment products. Common shares of the funds are only available for purchase/sale on the NYSE at the current market price. Shares may trade at a discount to NAV.

