MFDA Issues Notice Of Settlement Hearing In Respect Of Qanoot Subzwari

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada (the "MFDA") announced that it has issued a Notice of Settlement Hearing dated September 29, 2021, regarding the presentation, review and consideration of a proposed settlement agreement by a Hearing Panel of the MFDA's Central Regional Council.

The settlement agreement will be between Staff of the MFDA and Qanoot Subzwari (the "Respondent") and involves matters for which the Respondent may be disciplined by a Hearing Panel pursuant to MFDA By-laws. The proposed settlement agreement concerns allegations that:

between February 2019 and May 2019 , the Respondent set up pre-authorized contributions in the accounts of clients without the knowledge or authorization of the clients in order to meet sales targets or to qualify for a bonus based on Member sales incentives, thereby failing to deal fairly, honestly and in good faith with clients, failing to observe high standards of conduct in the transaction of business and engaging in conduct which is unbecoming and detrimental to the public interest, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1; and between February 2019 and May 2019 , the Respondent entered false or misleading information on account forms submitted to the Member which falsely indicated that clients authorized the implementation of pre-authorized contributions in the clients' accounts, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

The settlement hearing will take place by electronic hearing on January 20, 2022, commencing at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern), or as soon thereafter as the matter can be held. Members of the public who would like to obtain particulars should contact hearings@mfda.ca.

MFDA settlement hearings are typically held in the absence of the public pursuant to section 20.5 of MFDA By-law No. 1 and Rule 15.2(2) of the MFDA Rules of Procedure. If the Hearing Panel accepts the settlement agreement, then the proceeding will become open to the public and a copy of the decision of the Hearing Panel and the settlement agreement will be made available at www.mfda.ca.

A copy of the Notice of Settlement Hearing is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Notice of Settlement Hearing, the Respondent carried on business in Milton, Ontario.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 80,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

