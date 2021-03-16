MFDA Hearing Panel Makes Findings Of Misconduct And Imposes Sanctions Against David Richard

TORONTO, March 16, 2021 /CNW/ - The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") commenced a disciplinary proceeding in respect of David Len Carleton Richard ("Respondent") by Notice of Hearing dated May 5, 2020.

A disciplinary hearing in this proceeding was held by electronic hearing today in Toronto, Ontario before a three-member Hearing Panel of the MFDA's Central Regional Council. After receiving evidence and hearing submissions by Staff of the MFDA, the Hearing Panel found that the two allegations set out in the Notice of Hearing had been established. In particular, the Hearing Panel made the following findings of misconduct:

Allegation #1: Between 2015 and 2018, the Respondent misappropriated or failed to account for approximately $98,550 that he received from two clients, thereby failing to deal fairly, honestly and in good faith with the clients, failing to observe high standards of ethics and conduct in the transaction of business, and engaging in conduct which is unbecoming and detrimental to the public interest, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

Allegation #2: In about 2017, the Respondent produced a fabricated account statement which concealed that he had misappropriated or failed to invest a client's monies, thereby failing to observe high standards of ethics and conduct in the transaction of business, and engaging in conduct which is unbecoming and detrimental to the public interest, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

Following submissions from Staff of the MFDA with respect to penalty, the Hearing Panel imposed the following sanctions on the Respondent and advised that it will issue written reasons in due course:

a permanent prohibition from conducting securities related business in any capacity while in the employ of or associated with any MFDA Member;

a fine in the amount of $275,000 ; and

; and costs in the amount of $11,612.50 .

A copy of the Notice of Hearing is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, the Respondent carried on business in the Thunder Bay, Ontario area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 80,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

