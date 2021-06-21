MFDA Hearing Panel Makes Findings Of Misconduct Against Sean Davidson

TORONTO, June 21, 2021 /CNW/ - The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") commenced a disciplinary proceeding in respect of Sean Preston Davidson ("Respondent") by Notice of Hearing dated November 11, 2020.

A disciplinary hearing in this proceeding was held today by electronic hearing, before a three-member Hearing Panel of the MFDA's Central Regional Council. After receiving evidence and hearing submissions by Staff of the MFDA, the Hearing Panel found that the three allegations set out in the Notice of Hearing had been established. In particular, the Hearing Panel made the following findings of misconduct:

Allegation #1 : In or about February 2014, the Respondent engaged in personal financial dealings with a client when he borrowed or otherwise accepted approximately $18,000 from one or more clients, which gave rise to a conflict or potential conflict of interest which he failed to disclose to the Member or otherwise address by the exercise of responsible business judgment influenced only by the best interests of the client, contrary to the policies and procedures of the Member, and MFDA Rules 2.1.4, 2.1.1, 2.5.1 and 1.1.2.

Allegation #2: Between 2014 and 2017, the Respondent submitted three annual compliance questionnaires to the Member that contained false or misleading responses, thereby interfering with the ability of the Member to supervise the Respondent's activities, engaging in conduct detrimental to the public interest, and failing to observe high standards of ethics and conduct in the transaction of business, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

Allegation #3: Between January 2015 and January 2017, the Respondent failed to disclose to the Member that he had filed a consumer proposal in January 2015, contrary to the Member's policies and procedures, and MFDA Rules 2.1.1, 1.2.2(b) (now 1.4(b)), 2.5.1 and 1.1.2, and s. 4.1(g) of MFDA Policy No. 6.

Following submissions from Staff of the MFDA with respect to penalty, the Hearing Panel reserved its judgment and advised that it will issue its written decision and provide its reasons in due course.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, the Respondent conducted business in Windsor, Ontario.

