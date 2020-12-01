MFDA Hearing Panel Issues Reasons For Decision In The Matter Of Portfolio Strategies Corporation

TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - A Hearing Panel of the Prairie Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") has issued its Reasons for Decision dated November 30, 2020 ("Reasons for Decision") in connection with a settlement...

TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - A Hearing Panel of the Prairie Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") has issued its Reasons for Decision dated November 30, 2020 ("Reasons for Decision") in connection with a settlement hearing held by electronic hearing in Calgary, Alberta on August 17, 2020 in the matter of Portfolio Strategies Corporation ("Respondent").

In its Reasons for Decision, the Hearing Panel confirmed the sanctions imposed on the Respondent. In particular, the Respondent:

shall pay a fine of $100,000 ;

; shall pay costs of $10,000 ; and

; and shall in the future comply with all MFDA By-laws, Rules and Policies, and all applicable securities legislation and regulations made thereunder, including MFDA Rules 2.2.1, 2.5.1, 2.9, and 5, and MFDA Policy Nos. 2, 4 and 5.

A copy of the Reasons for Decision is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 81,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

