MFDA Hearing Panel Accepts Settlement Agreement With Paul Gowan

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - A settlement hearing in the matter of Paul David Gowan (the "Respondent") was held electronically by videoconference on December 21, 2021 in Toronto, Ontario before a three-member Hearing Panel of the Central Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA").

The Hearing Panel accepted the settlement agreement dated December 14, 2021 ("Settlement Agreement"), between Staff of the MFDA and the Respondent, as a consequence of which the following sanctions were imposed on the Respondent:

a prohibition from conducting securities related business in any capacity while in the employ of or in association with a Member of the MFDA for a period of one year, commencing on December 21, 2021 ;

; a fine in the amount of $15,000 ;

; costs in the amount of $5,000 ; and

; and shall in the future comply with MFDA Rules 1.1.1(c), 2.2.1, and 2.1.1.

In the Settlement Agreement, the Respondent admitted that between November 2017 and April 2018, he signed or submitted account documents obtained by an unregistered individual to conduct securities related business and updated Know-Your-Client information of clients of the Member without using the necessary due diligence to learn the essential facts relative to the clients, ensuring that transactions processing in their accounts were suitable, or ensuring that the transactions were authorized, thereby facilitating stealth advising, contrary to MFDA Rules 1.1.1(c), 2.2.1, and 2.1.1.

A copy of the Settlement Agreement is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Settlement Agreement, the Respondent conducted business in the London, Ontario area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 80,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

