MFDA Hearing Panel Accepts Settlement Agreement With Adrian Kotze

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - A settlement hearing in the matter of Adrian Craig Kotze (the "Respondent") was held on October 1, 2021 by electronic hearing in Vancouver, British Columbia before a three-member Hearing Panel of the Pacific Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA").

The Hearing Panel accepted the settlement agreement dated August 31, 2021 ("Settlement Agreement"), between Staff of the MFDA and the Respondent, as a consequence of which the following sanctions were imposed on the Respondent:

a fine in the amount of $13,000 ;

; costs in the amount of $2,500 ;

; shall successfully complete the Ethics and Professional Conduct Course offered by the IFSE Institute, or an industry course acceptable to Staff of the MFDA, within six months of the acceptance of the Settlement Agreement; and

shall in the future comply with MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

In the Settlement Agreement, the Respondent admitted that between approximately June 2013 and January 2017, he obtained and possessed 5 pre-signed account forms in respect of 3 clients, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

A copy of the Settlement Agreement is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Settlement Agreement, the Respondent conducted business in the Port Coquitlam, British Columbia area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 80,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

