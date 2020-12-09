MFDA Announces Disciplinary Proceeding In Respect Of Zanecia Ramjohn

TORONTO, ON, Dec. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") has commenced disciplinary proceedings in respect of Zanecia Ramjohn ("Respondent"). In its Notice of Hearing dated December 2, 2020 ("Notice of Hearing"), Staff of the MFDA alleges that the Respondent engaged in the following conduct contrary to the By-laws, Rules and/or Policies of the MFDA:

Allegation #1: Between December 10, 2015 and November 8, 2018, the Respondent obtained, possessed, and used to process transactions, 9 pre-signed account forms in respect of 6 clients, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

Allegation #2: Between September 9, 2015 and October 28, 2018, the Respondent altered and used to process transactions 43 account forms in respect of 20 clients, by altering information on the account forms without having the clients initial the alterations, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

The first appearance in this proceeding will take place by teleconference before a Hearing Panel of the MFDA's Central Regional Council on February 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern), or as soon thereafter as the appearance can be held, to schedule a date for the commencement of the hearing on the merits and to address any other procedural issues. The appearance will be open to the public, except as may be required for the protection of confidential matters. Members of the public who would like to listen to the teleconference should contact hearings@mfda.ca to obtain particulars.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, the Respondent conducted business in the Oakville, Ontario area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 81,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest.

