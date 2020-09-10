MFDA Announces Disciplinary Proceeding In Respect Of Troy Hale

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") has commenced disciplinary proceedings in respect of Troy Allen Hale ("Respondent"). In its Notice of Hearing dated August 21, 2020, Staff of the MFDA alleges that the Respondent engaged in the following conduct contrary to the By-laws, Rules and/or Policies of the MFDA:

Allegation #1: Between November 2016 and October 2017, the Respondent processed 18 transactions in respect of 18 clients as redemptions and purchases, rather than as switches, to ensure that the transactions counted toward the Member's sales targets for the Respondent, thereby engaging in conduct which gave rise to a conflict of interest which the Respondent failed to disclose to the Member, or address by the exercise of responsible business judgement influenced only by the best interests of the client, contrary to the Member's policies and procedures and MFDA Rule 1.1.2, 2.1.1, 2.1.4, and 2.5.1.

Allegation #2: Between November 2016 and May 2017, the Respondent obtained, possessed, and used to process transactions, 10 pre-signed account forms in respect of 10 clients, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

The first appearance in this proceeding will take place by teleconference before a Hearing Panel of the MFDA's Prairie Regional Council on October 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (Mountain), having previously been set for September 30, 2020. The purpose of the appearance is to schedule a date for the commencement of the hearing on the merits and to address any other procedural issues. The appearance will be open to the public, except as may be required for the protection of confidential matters. Members of the public who would like to listen to the teleconference should contact hearings@mfda.ca to obtain particulars.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, the Respondent carried on business in the Medicine Hat, Alberta area.

