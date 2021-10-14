MFDA Announces Disciplinary Proceeding In Respect Of Roger Gebhardt

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada (the "MFDA") has commenced disciplinary proceedings in respect of Roger Eldred Gebhardt (the "Respondent"). In its Notice of Hearing dated October 7, 2021 (the "Notice of Hearing"), Staff of the MFDA alleges that the Respondent engaged in the following conduct contrary to the By-laws, Rules and/or Policies of the MFDA:

Allegation #1: Commencing no later than September 17, 2018, the Respondent failed to disclose to the Member a conflict or potential conflict of interest that arose when the Respondent became aware that a client had named the Respondent's spouse as the sole estate trustee and sole beneficiary of the client's estate in the client's will, thereby failing to ensure that the conflict or potential conflict of interest was immediately disclosed to the Member and addressed by the exercise of responsible business judgment influenced only by the best interests of the client, contrary to the Member's policies and procedures and MFDA Rules 2.1.4, 2.1.1, 2.5.1 and 1.1.2.

Allegation #2: In October 2018, the Respondent processed, or facilitated the processing of, redemptions in the account of a deceased client directly with mutual fund companies, and failed to inform the Member of the redemptions or submit trade documents to the Member in respect of the redemptions, thereby:

a) engaging in securities related business which was not carried on for the account of the Member or through its facilities, contrary to the Member's policies and procedures and MFDA Rules 1.1.1, 2.1.1, 2.5.1 and 1.1.2; or

b) concealing or attempting to conceal from the Member that the Respondent's spouse was the recipient of the proceeds of the redemptions as the client's sole estate trustee and sole beneficiary, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

Allegation #3: Commencing no later than November 9, 2018, the Respondent failed to disclose to the Member a conflict or potential conflict of interest that arose when the Respondent became aware that the Respondent was named by a client as the recipient of a $25,000 bequest in the client's will, thereby failing to ensure that the conflict or potential conflict of interest was immediately disclosed to the Member and addressed by the exercise of responsible business judgment influenced only by the best interests of the client, contrary to the Member's policies and procedures and MFDA Rules 2.1.4, 2.1.1, 2.5.1 and 1.1.2.

Allegation #4: On November 16, 2018, the Respondent misled the Member during the Member's investigation into his conduct when he falsely denied that he had ever been named as the estate trustee or beneficiary of an estate of a client, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

The first appearance in this proceeding will take place by teleconference before a Hearing Panel of the MFDA's Central Regional Council on November 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern), or as soon thereafter as the appearance can be held, to schedule a date for the commencement of the hearing on the merits and to address any other procedural issues. The appearance will be open to the public, except as may be required for the protection of confidential matters. Members of the public who would like to listen to the teleconference should contact hearings@mfda.ca to obtain particulars.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, the Respondent conducted business in the Hanover, Ontario area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 80,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

SOURCE Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada