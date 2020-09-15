MFDA Announces Disciplinary Proceeding In Respect Of Paul Dwyer

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") has commenced disciplinary proceedings in respect of Paul Anthony Dwyer ("Respondent"). In its Notice of Hearing dated August 20, 2020, Staff of the MFDA alleges that the Respondent engaged in the following conduct contrary to the By-laws, Rules and/or Policies of the MFDA:

Allegation #1: In March 2018, the Respondent submitted for processing to the Member two trades for which he stood to earn commissions, after being informed by his Branch Manager that the trades would not be approved, thereby engaging in conduct that fell below the standard of conduct required of Approved Persons, and that gave rise to a conflict or potential conflict of interest which he failed to address by the exercise of responsible business judgement influenced only by the interest of the client, contrary to MFDA Rules 2.1.1 and 2.1.4.

The first appearance in this proceeding will take place by teleconference before a Hearing Panel of the MFDA's Prairie Regional Council on October 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (Mountain), or as soon thereafter as the appearance can be held, to schedule a date for the commencement of the hearing on the merits and to address any other procedural issues. The appearance will be open to the public, except as may be required for the protection of confidential matters. Members of the public who would like to listen to the teleconference should contact hearings@mfda.ca to obtain particulars.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, the Respondent conducted business in the Calgary, Alberta area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 81,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

SOURCE Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada