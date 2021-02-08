MFDA Announces Disciplinary Proceeding In Respect Of Matthew De Haan

TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2021 /CNW/ -The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") has commenced disciplinary proceedings in respect of Matthew Elliott de Haan (the "Respondent"). In its Notice of Hearing dated January 18, 2021 ("Notice of Hearing"), Staff of the MFDA alleges that the Respondent engaged in the following conduct contrary to the By-laws, Rules and/or Policies of the MFDA:

Allegation #1: Between on or about October 29, 2018 and December 3, 2018, the Respondent solicited a client and other individuals to invest in an investment that was not approved for sale by the Member, thereby engaging in securities related business that was not carried on for the account of the Member or through the facilities of the Member, contrary to the Member's policies and procedures and MFDA Rules 1.1.1, 1.1.2, 2.1.1, and 2.5.1.

Allegation #2: Between on or about October 29, 2018 and December 3, 2018, the Respondent engaged in an unapproved outside activity when he, acting on behalf of a third party company, solicited a client and other individuals to invest in an investment that was not approved for sale by the Member, contrary to the Member's policies and procedures and MFDA Rules 1.1.2, 1.3.2, 2.1.1, and 2.5.1.

Allegation #3: On or about December 7, 2018, the Respondent provided a false or misleading statement to the Member during the course of an investigation by the Member, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

The first appearance in this proceeding will take place by teleconference before a Hearing Panel of the MFDA's Pacific Regional Council on March 23, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (Pacific), or as soon thereafter as the appearance can be held, to schedule a date for the commencement of the hearing on the merits and to address any other procedural issues. The appearance will be open to the public, except as may be required for the protection of confidential matters. Members of the public who would like to listen to the teleconference should contact hearings@mfda.ca to obtain particulars. The Hearing on the Merits will take place in Vancouver, British Columbia.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, the Respondent carried on business in the City of Abbotsford, British Columbia area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 81,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

SOURCE Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada