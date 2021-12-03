MFDA Announces Disciplinary Proceeding In Respect Of James Lewis

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada (the "MFDA") has commenced disciplinary proceedings in respect of James Michael Lewis (the "Respondent"). In its Notice of Hearing dated October 20, 2021 (the "Notice of Hearing"), Staff of the MFDA alleges that the Respondent engaged in the following conduct contrary to the By-laws, Rules and/or Policies of the MFDA:

Allegation #1: Between November 2017 and July 2018, the Respondent signed or submitted account documents to process transactions in clients' accounts or update the clients' Know-Your-Client information without using the necessary due diligence to learn the essential facts relative to the clients, ensuring that transactions processed in their accounts were suitable, or ensuring that the transactions were authorized, contrary to MFDA Rules 2.2.1 and 2.1.1.

Allegation #2: Between November 2017 and July 2018, the Respondent signed or submitted documentation obtained by an unregistered individual to conduct securities related business or update Know-Your-Client information for clients of the Member, thereby facilitating stealth advising by an unregistered individual, contrary to MFDA Rules 1.1.1(c) and 2.1.1.

The first appearance in this proceeding will take place by teleconference before a Hearing Panel of the MFDA's Central Regional Council on December 14, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. (Eastern), or as soon thereafter as the appearance can be held, to schedule a date for the commencement of the hearing on the merits and to address any other procedural issues. The appearance will be open to the public, except as may be required for the protection of confidential matters. Members of the public who would like to listen to the teleconference should contact hearings@mfda.ca to obtain particulars.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, the Respondent conducted business in the Strathroy, Ontario area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 80,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

SOURCE Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada