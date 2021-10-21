MFDA Announces Disciplinary Proceeding In Respect Of Erich Juillet

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada (the "MFDA") has commenced disciplinary proceedings in respect of Erich Gilles Juillet (the "Respondent").

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada (the "MFDA") has commenced disciplinary proceedings in respect of Erich Gilles Juillet (the "Respondent"). In its Notice of Hearing dated September 23, 2021 (the "Notice of Hearing"), Staff of the MFDA alleges that the Respondent engaged in the following conduct contrary to the By-laws, Rules and/or Policies of the MFDA:

Allegation #1: On or about February 6, 2018, the Respondent failed to notify the Member of a transactional error in the handling of a client account, contrary to the Member's policies and procedures and MFDA Rules 1.1.2, 2.5.1 and 2.1.1.

Allegation #2: Between on or about January 25, 2018 and February 6, 2018, the Respondent failed to obtain trade instructions from both joint account holders prior to processing trades in their account, contrary to the Member's policies and procedures and MFDA Rules 1.1.2, 2.5.1 and 2.1.1.

Allegation #3: On or about February 6, 2018, the Respondent provided a false or misleading statement to the Member in response to a Member supervisory inquiry, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

Allegation #4: Between October and November 2016, the Respondent signed the signature of a client on an account form and submitted the account form to the Member for processing, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

The first appearance in this proceeding will take place by teleconference before a Hearing Panel of the MFDA's Central Regional Council on December 1, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern), or as soon thereafter as the appearance can be held, to schedule a date for the commencement of the hearing on the merits and to address any other procedural issues. The appearance will be open to the public, except as may be required for the protection of confidential matters. Members of the public who would like to listen to the teleconference should contact hearings@mfda.ca to obtain particulars.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, the Respondent conducted business in the Ottawa, Ontario area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 80,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

