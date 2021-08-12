Mezcal Market Witnesses Emergence Of Craft Distillers And Ilegal Mezcal As The Dominant Players | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The mezcal market is poised to grow by USD 979.

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The mezcal market is poised to grow by USD 979.02 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 24% during the forecast period. Craft Distillers (US), Ilegal Mezcal ( Guatemala), Mezcal Amores ( Mexico), Pernod Ricard SA ( France), and Scorpion Mezcal ( Mexico) will retain their dominant position in mezcal market vendor landscape during the forecast period.

Rising demand for premium spirit products, increasing investment by international players, and surging exports of mezcal are some of the prominent factors anticipated to boost the mezcal market growth positively during the forecast period. In addition, the growing emphasis on sustainable production practices and the rising prominence of social media and celebrity influencers are some of the key trends expected to lead the market to flourish during the forecast period. However, increasing competition from substitutes and growing production and supply constraints might hinder the progress of the mezcal market.

Mezcal Market 2020-2024 : Segmentation

Mezcal Market is segmented as below:

Product

Mezcal Joven



Mezcal Reposado



Mezcal Añejo

Geographic Landscape

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Mezcal Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our mezcal market report covers the following areas:

Mezcal Market size

Mezcal Market trends

Mezcal Market industry analysis

This study identifies rising prominence of social media and celebrity influencers as one of the prime reasons driving the mezcal market growth during the next few years.

Mezcal Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BECLE SAB DE CV, Destilería Tlacolula, Diageo Plc, El Silencio Holdings Inc., and William Grant & Sons Ltd. are some of the other major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the mezcal market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Mezcal Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist mezcal market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the mezcal market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the mezcal market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mezcal market vendors

