Meyer Wilson Partners Named To 2021 Best Lawyers, Ohio Attorney David Meyer Named Lawyer Of The Year

David P. Meyer and Matthew R. Wilson - Partners at the Class Action / Investor Fraud law firm of Meyer Wilson - have been named to the 27th edition of The Best Lawyers in America®. David Meyer was additionally named a Best Lawyers "Lawyer of the Year."

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- David P. Meyer and Matthew R. Wilson have built Ohio-based Meyer Wilson into one of the country's most recognizable and respected civil trial practices for complex class actions, mass torts, and investor claims over fraud and misconduct.

While the firm has earned many accolades, its two Principals have also cultivated impressive reputations of their own. That includes their recent selection to the 2021 edition of The Best Lawyers in America, and Attorney David P. Meyer's selection as a Best Lawyers "Lawyer of the Year."

David P. Meyer David P. Meyer has been named to Best Lawyers every year since 2011 in the areas of Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Plaintiffs, and Professional Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs. He was additionally named a Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions "Lawyer of the Year" in Columbus - Best Lawyers' highest available distinction.

As Managing Partner and lead attorney for the firm's investment loss practice, Meyer has represented over 1,000 investors across the country in FINRA litigation, arbitration, and mediation. He has taken on some of the country's most powerful financial firms with winning results, and holds the record for the largest jury verdict in Ohio history: a $261 million class-action verdict against Prudential Securities on behalf of hundreds of retirees.

Matthew R. Wilson Matt Wilson was selected to the 2021 edition of The Best Lawyers in America in the area of Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions. As the firm's lead attorney for prosecuting class action and mass tort cases, he's fought for Plaintiffs in high-stakes litigation involving defective products, consumer protection violations, wage theft, medical information privacy, deceptive advertising, and securities fraud.

Over the course of his career, Wilson has served as court-appointed class counsel in numerous national-scale cases involving violations of the federal Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA). His record of success in these cases includes some of the largest TCPA settlements against national banks, and a total recovery amounting to more than $300 million in cash for consumers.

What Is Means to Be Recognized by Best LawyersHailed as the nation's gold standard for attorney rating systems, Best Lawyers uses a selection process based entirely on peer review to nominate, evaluate, and select legal practitioners regarded among the most accomplished in the country.

By curating its annual list using feedback from fellow leading lawyers, Best Lawyers offers meaningful insight into the quality of an honoree's work. Not only have listed lawyers secured impressive achievements for their clients, they've also garnered widespread respect and esteem among colleagues and peers.

With less than 5% of all practicing lawyers nationwide earning a spot among The Best Lawyers in America, inclusion in the yearly list is a qualification prospective clients, corporate counsel, and referring attorneys can trust. For Attorneys David P. Meyer and Matthew R. Wilson, it's yet another indicator of their tremendous talent and successful careers.

David P. Meyer and Matthew R. Wilson have cultivated a legacy of proven results in high-stakes and high-profile class actions, mass torts, and investment misconduct claims. Together, the two have led Meyer Wilson to more than $350 million in recoveries for clients across the U.S., as well as a U.S. Best Lawyers Tier 1 "Best Law Firms" rating. For more about the firm, visit: investorclaims.com.

