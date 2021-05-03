Meyer Corporation Introduces Anolon®X Cookware

VALLEJO, Calif., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meyer Corporation debuts the new Anolon ®Xcookware collection with exclusive technology to maximize flavor in every dish. The new collection represents the latest engineering breakthrough from Meyer U.S., which pioneered hard anodized nonstick cookware with the launch of Anolon in 1986. AnolonX is currently available exclusively at Williams Sonoma and Anolon.com.

AnolonX helps cooks find their happy place by overcoming a common problem with nonstick pans - how to keep oil from sliding to the sides of the pan, compromising searing and browning results. AnolonX solves this problem with its exclusive SearTech™ surface, a uniquely constructed base with a stainless steel mesh engineered to keep oil in the middle of the pan, directly under the food, thereby transferring heat evenly to caramelize and sear better, and create flavors that stop conversations.

AnolonX's game-changing and distinctive SearTech™ surface, which resembles a diamond-patterned wire mesh, is fused with Anolon's signature, triple-layer and PFOA-free premium nonstick for long-lasting, effortless food release and quick cleanup. The collection's durable, heavy gauge construction includes a thick, edge-to-edge stainless steel base for optimum even heat conductivity, and an ultra durable nonstick that makes it truly metal utensil safe. Extra-thick rims protect against wear and tear from metal kitchen utensils, flat rivets make the cookware easier to clean, nest and store, and tempered glass lids with reinforced metal rims allow cooks to easily monitor cooking without lifting lids. Sturdy metal handles are meticulously crafted for optimum comfort, balance and control, and the cookware is conveniently dishwasher safe, suitable for all cooktops, including induction, and oven safe to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

"The stainless-steel mesh grid of the SearTech™ technology keeps oil in the middle of the pan right over the heat and under the food to help evenly caramelize and lock in flavor, which makes the pan ideal for searing," explained Belle English of the Williams Sonoma Test Kitchen.

Just as some cooks possess that extra quality that elevates their cooking, AnolonX is crafted with that special "X" factor to rise above other cookware collections. AnolonX is offered in the following sets and open stock items:

10-Piece Set: 2 Qt. Covered Saucepan, 4 Qt. Covered Saucepan, 8 Qt. Covered Stockpot, 3.5 Qt. Covered Sauté Pan, 10-inch Frying Pan, and 12-inch Frying Pan ($549.99)

Twin Pack Skillet Set: 8.25 inch and 10-inch Open Frying Pans ($119.99)

8.25-inch Frying Pan ($69.99)

10-inch Frying Pan ($89.99)

12-inch Frying Pan with Helper Handle ($129.99)

3.5 Qt. Covered Sauté Pan ($129.99)

10-inch Covered Stir Fry Pan ($129.99)

2.5 Qt. Covered Saucier ($109.99)

3 Qt. Covered Saucepan ($119.99)

4 Qt. Covered Casserole ($139.99)

Anolon ® is a premier brand offered by California-based Meyer Corporation, one of the largest cookware companies in America.

