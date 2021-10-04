Mexico Replacement Tire Market Report 2021: Market Was Valued $4.40 Billion In 2020 - Forecast To 2026

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mexico Replacement Tire Market, By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Two-Wheeler, LCV, M&HCV and OTR), By Tire Construction Type (Radial vs Bias), By Sales Channel, By Price Segment, By Region, By Top 10 Cities, By...

Mexico replacement tire market was valued USD4.40 Billion in 2020 and is forecast to grow at CAGR of 5.94% through 2026

Growth in the country can be attributed to growing fleet size in the country. Increase in the fleet size of automobiles in Mexico is boosting the aftermarket demand for tires in the country.

Moreover, the growing disposable income level of middle-class population in the country has significantly augmented the demand for passenger cars over the years, resulting in expansion of fleet size, leading to growth in demand of replacement tires in Mexico. Growth in Mexico replacement tire market can also be attributed to the increasing online sales of replacement tires in the country.

E-commerce companies are showing positive signs of growth in Mexico, owing to rising internet penetration, online sales of replacement tires are increasing in the country, backed by various benefits such as brand and price comparison, fast delivery and high discount offers.

Thus, a large number of companies across Mexico are selling tires via the online platform, in order to expand their business. The online platform also cuts the overhead expenses and time that customers would incur while opting for traditional style of buying tires making the process hassle free and helping them to make better product choices.

Some of the major players operating in Mexico replacement tire market are Bridgestone de Mexico SA de CV, Industrias Michelin, S.Ade C.V., Goodyear Servicios Comerciales, S.de R.L. de C.V, JK Tornel, Continental Tire de Mexico S.A. de C.V. etc, with Bridgestone de Mexico SA de CV and Industrias Michelin, S.A de C.V are collectively holding around 30% market share in Mexico replacement tire market.

Mexico Replacement Tire Market, By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

LCV

M&HCV

Two-Wheeler

OTR

Mexico Replacement Tire Market, By Tire Construction Type:

Radial

Bias

Mexico Replacement Tire Market, By Sales Channel:

Offline

Online

Mexico Replacement Tire Market, By Price Segment:

Ultra Budget

Budget

Premium

Mexico Replacement Tire Market, By Region:

Central Mexico

Central North

North

South Mexico

