Mexico Gambling Markets, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026 - Increasing Digitalization Coupled With Secure Digital Payment Options

DUBLIN, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mexico Gambling Market (2020-2026): Market Forecast by Product Type (Betting, Casino, Lottery & Others (Poker, Bingo, Etc), by Channel Type (Online, Land-Based) and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Mexico Gambling Market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 33% during 2020-2026.

The Mexico gambling market has been growing significantly owing to the changing lifestyles and rise in purchasing power of consumers.

The increasing adoption of smartphones and rising penetration of the internet which provides easy access to online casino gaming platforms are also driving the market.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to a decrease in market revenues in the year 2020 owing to the closing of land-based gambling platforms due to the pandemic. However, the market is expected to register growth in the forecast period.

Although COVID-19 led to a decrease in the market revenue of land-based casinos, it had a positive impact on online gambling platforms. As customers could not step out of their houses during the lockdown, many of them started using online gambling platforms as a leisure activity. Factors such as increasing internet penetration and availability of cost-effective mobile applications contributed to this trend.

Moreover, increasing digitalization coupled with secure digital payment options is also some factors contributing to the online gambling market growth. The market is further expected to gain momentum over the forecast period attributed to the rising use of digital currency and websites provided by companies for betting and gambling.

The casino segment has been dominating the market and is expected to register growth in the future. By channel type, the gambling market is segmented into online and land based. The land-based segment is dominating the market currently, but the online segment is expected to register maximum growth in the forecast period.

The Mexico gambling market report thoroughly covers the market by product type and channel type. Mexico gambling market report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going market trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

