Mexican American Civil Rights Institute Appoints Executive Director

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mexican American Civil Rights Institute (MACRI) named Sarah Zenaida Gould, Ph.D. as the permanent Executive Director of the premier national organization dedicated to chronicling and advancing the history of Mexican American Civil Rights in America.

"Dr. Sarah Gould is a recognized scholar and amazing leader who will bring an active voice and awareness to the Mexican American Civil Rights movement. We are truly fortunate to have Dr. Gould serve as the new Director of the Mexican American Civil Rights Institute," said Dr. Robert Garza, chair of the search committee.

Dr. Gould, who had served as Interim Executive Director, has helped MACRI enjoy a robust growth period of awareness, recognition and engagement. She will lead MACRI presence and engagement to educate and empower Mexican Americans through a strong network and support from leading scholars, historians, civil rights leaders and the community-at-large, across America.

Most recently, Gould led the MACRI national virtual symposium, History of Courage/Valor for Change, which benefitted from insightful and provocative content from leaders including U.S. Congressman Joaquin Castro, U.S. Senator Alex Padilla, and Eduardo Diaz, Director, Smithsonian Latino Center and Interim Director of the National Museum of the American Latino, among others.

"I'm looking forward to advancing our vision for a national center filled with engaging exhibitions, lively public programs, and an active research center. It is beyond time for all Americans to know the names of Mexican American civil rights figures and key issues and instances of Mexican Americans working to fulfill our nation's commitment to democracy. The overwhelming response to MACRI's last year of programming tells us the public is ready, and I'm committed to making this dream a reality," said Sarah Zenaida Gould, Ph.D., MACRI Executive Director.

Dr. Gould, a longtime historian, has curated over a dozen exhibits on history, art, and culture, and was formerly founding director of the Museo del Westside and lead curatorial researcher at the Institute of Texan Cultures in San Antonio, Texas. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in American Studies from the University of Michigan and is a former fellow at the National Museum of American History, the Winterthur Museum, and the American Antiquarian Society.

"Dr. Gould complements MACRI with great intelligence and mucho corazon," said Paul F. Ruiz, Ph.D., MACRI Board Chair . "She will lead the mission and vision of MACRI to educate and inspire through the history of Mexican American civil rights."

About The Mexican American Civil Rights Institute (MACRI)Founded in 2019, MACRI is a national institute with headquarters in San Antonio, TX. MACRI is the premier national organization dedicated to chronicling and advancing the Mexican American community's civil rights efforts in the U.S. MACRI envisions communities where all Americans are inspired by the Mexican American civil rights legacy and see themselves as participants and transformational leaders in the ongoing struggle for social justice, inclusion and equity. Follow MACRI on Facebook at @ MACRI.national and Twitter at @ MACRI_national.

