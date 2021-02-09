MetTel Wins Gold Stevie® Award For 2021 Government Sales Team Of The Year

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MetTel, a digital transformation and IT communications leader, won a Gold Stevie® Award for Government Sales Team of the Year in the 15th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The award recognizes MetTel's tremendous success in 2020, with the company securing $1.3 billion in government contracts.

"This Gold Stevie Award formally recognizes the impressive results of our federal team," said Marshall Aronow, CEO of MetTel. "Government agencies both big and small are recognizing the value our technology and solutions bring in helping digitally transform their networks. We look forward to continue working closely with our federal customers to help them achieve their goals in 2021."

Providing Critical IT Communications Services to Public and Private Enterprise

MetTel operates in a wide swath of IT Communications infrastructure and meets the growing demand for solutions and connectivity that help public and private organizations converge all communications into a single managed service with a unified view and complete visibility across their networks.

MetTel is honored to have been selected by the GSA to be one of the nine companies to receive full authority to operate under the 15 year, $50B Enterprise Infrastructure (EIS) contract ( December 2019). Since then, MetTel has established itself as a valuable technology partner in the Federal Government Sector, securing over a dozen Agency Task Order wins.

In 2020, MetTel received 12 GSA EIS contract awards totaling over $1.3B. Agencies awards include the Social Security Administration, General Services Administration, and the Department of Homeland Security. Outside of EIS, MetTel received contract awards from the Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency, Department of the Treasury's US Mint and the Veterans Affairs National Local Exchange Carrier.

In addition, MetTel's Managed Network Services, recently named in Gartner's Magic Quadrant as a "leader," helps organizations boost productivity, reduce costs and simplify operations.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are among the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 51 nations, were considered in this year's competition. In its review, the judging panel specifically called MetTel's success "a testament to the tenacity and passion of the team," and called its achievements "extremely impressive." They also noted the challenge faced by a small business like MetTel in competing—and being selected over more established companies for these contracts.

About MetTelMetTel is a leader in communications and digital transformation (DX) solutions for enterprise customers. By converging all communications over a proprietary network, MetTel gives enterprises one, unified view and control point for all their communications and advanced network services. MetTel's comprehensive portfolio of customer solutions can boost enterprise productivity, reduces costs and simplifies operations.

Combining customized and managed communication solutions with a powerful platform of cloud-based software, the company's MetTel Portal® enables customers to manage their inventory, usage, spend and repairs from one simple, user friendly interface. For more information visit www.mettel.net, follow us on Twitter ( @OneMetTel) and on LinkedIn, or call us directly at 877.963.8663. MetTel. Connect Smarter.™

