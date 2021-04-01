Metropolitan Dermatology Announces Grand Opening Of New Office In Southampton

SOUTHAMPTON, N.J., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Metropolitan Dermatology, a leading dermatology practice with locations throughout New Jersey and New York, is pleased to announce the opening of their new office in Southampton, New Jersey. Metropolitan Dermatology is dedicated to offering the newest and most advanced developments in the treatment of skin, hair and nail diseases to the patients of Southampton and surrounding areas.

Dr. Alex Doctoroff, a Board-Certified Dermatologist and the past President of the New Jersey Dermatological Society will serve as Medical Director of the new office. Dr. Doctoroff is a Clinical Assistant Professor of Dermatology at the world-renowned Columbia University Medical Center/New York Presbyterian Hospital, where he teaches dermatology residents. "We are so excited to expand in Southern New Jersey," Dr. Doctoroff said. "I feel personally connected to this place. Almost 30 years ago, I arrived here as a young immigrant from the Soviet Union. And it is wonderful to come back, this time in service to the community."

Svetlana Chehet, APN, a well-respected and experienced dermatology Nurse Practitioner will be a key member of the Southampton team. "We deeply care about our patients and treat them like family. We focus on quality and don't compromise," said Ms. Chehet.

"From allergy testing for long-standing rashes, to micrographic Mohs surgery for skin cancers, to non-invasive treatment of pre-cancerous spots, to cosmetic treatments for lines and wrinkles, our team is here for you," said Dr. Doctoroff. The practice also specializes in the treatment of acne, psoriasis, seborrheic dermatitis, removal of warts and molluscum, unsightly moles and growths.

The new office is located at 1805 US 206, Southampton Township NJ 08088.

To schedule an appointment, please call 609-535-1000 or visit MetropolitanDerm.com.

