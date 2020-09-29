Metropolitan Commercial Bank Hires Senior Healthcare Lender

Metropolitan Commercial Bank today announced that Danny Tommasino joined the Bank as First Vice President, Senior Healthcare Lender. He will report to Luke J. Kaufman, First Vice President, Head of Commercial Lending.

Mr. Tommasino brings 19 years of banking experience to Metropolitan Commercial Bank and has focused exclusively on the healthcare sector for the last ten years. He was recently Senior Vice President, Healthcare Practice Leader at BankUnited's middle-market healthcare business.

"I am extremely excited about the depth, knowledge and experience that Danny brings to the team," said Luke J. Kaufman.

"I am very pleased to be joining Metropolitan Commercial Bank," said Danny Tommasino. "MCB has a great business model and an experienced management group that uniquely positions the Bank to capitalize on market opportunities. I am proud to be part of the organization and to support MCB's strategic growth plan."

Mr. Tommasino began his banking career at PNC Bank, New Jersey, in 2001.

He earned a bachelor's degree in economics and psychology from the Seton Hall University in South Orange, New Jersey and a master's degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University in Teaneck, New Jersey. He received a diploma in credit analysis from New York University's School of Continuing and Professional Studies.

Mr. Tommasino is an active member of the MGMA (Medical Group Management Association) and ACG (Association for Corporate Growth) and has been a guest speaker at several healthcare conferences. He is also involved in youth sports within his community.

