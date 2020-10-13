Metropolitan Commercial Bank Hires Senior Finance Specialist

Metropolitan Commercial Bank today announced that Maryann Metlitz joined the Bank as Vice President, Commercial Lending Officer. She will report to Luke J. Kaufman, First Vice President, Head of Commercial Lending.

Ms. Metlitz brings more than 30 years of banking experience to Metropolitan Commercial Bank and has focused exclusively on the finance sector for the last 15 years. She was recently Vice President, Dealer Relationship Manager at BB&T Bank.

"I am extremely excited about the equipment leasing experience and expertise Maryann has accumulated. Her wealth of finance solutions for captive and private label leasing programs, coupled with a perfect fit within MCB's culture, makes Maryann a wise choice for our commercial lending team," said Luke J. Kaufman.

"I am looking forward to working with Metropolitan Commercial Bank's first-in-class management team, and I am extremely proud to be a part of the values and character that exist here at MCB," said Maryann Metlitz.

Ms. Metlitz began her banking career at Hann Financial Service Corp., Edison, New Jersey, in 1987. She is an advocate for animals and is currently a Board Member and the Director of Fundraising and Donor Relations for One Love Animal Rescue Group in Belmar, New Jersey and has served on the Board of the National Vehicle Leasing Association (NVLA), Long Island, New York Chapter.

