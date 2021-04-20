Metro Supply Chain Group Grows Its Fulfillment Network With A Third U.S. Location

The new Kansas City fulfillment centre offers ecommerce brands two-day shipping TORONTO, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Metro Supply Chain Group, a North American leader in end-to-end supply chain solutions, expands its fulfillment network with a third U.

The new Kansas City fulfillment centre offers ecommerce brands two-day shipping

TORONTO, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Metro Supply Chain Group, a North American leader in end-to-end supply chain solutions, expands its fulfillment network with a third U.S. location to reach over 98% of consumers with two-day shipping. Operated by National Fulfillment Services, a Pennsylvania, U.S-based division of Metro Supply Chain Group, the new 100,701 square-foot Class A warehouse located in Kansas City, Missouri will provide expedited delivery options to its e-commerce customers through strategically located distribution points.

"When Metro Supply Chain Group purchased National Fulfillment Services in 2017, our focus was continuing to enhance the ecommerce experience," said Martin Graham, Group President of Metro Supply Chain Group. "The launch of this new Midwest fulfillment centre allows our clients to reach most U.S. postal codes with expedited delivery, which is vital in today's competitive environment."

The Midwest expansion met specific criteria, specifically transit times and proximity to major distribution hubs.

" Kansas City is an ideal location; it's within 15 minutes of KCI Airport, has a vibrant labour market for employees and increases our footprint to support our clients' marketplace growth requirements," said Kathy McDevitt, Director of Operations for National Fulfillment Services.

With most clients utilizing Amazon as a sales channel, National Fulfillment Services identified the need to offer Seller Fulfilled Prime and competitive transit times to customers.

"This expansion is part of a multi-year strategy to reduce shipping times and costs by distributing orders closer to the end user," said Taylor Callahan, Business Development Manager for National Fulfillment Services.

The new facility is expected to begin operations in May 2021. Ecommerce brands that are interested in partnering with National Fulfillment Services for two-day nationwide delivery can find more information here: https://www.nfsrv.com/contact

About Metro Supply Chain Group

Based in Canada, Metro Supply Chain Group operates a significant network of over 70 sites across North America and Europe with a team of more than 6,000 associates. Its scale, deep capabilities, and entrepreneurial structure enable it to solve its customers' most challenging supply chain needs.

About National Fulfillment Services

National Fulfillment Services is a client-focused logistics provider offering customizable solutions for multichannel distribution, order management, customer care and kitting. Based in Alton, Pennsylvania, National Fulfillment Services is a key division of Metro Supply Chain Group.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metro-supply-chain-group-grows-its-fulfillment-network-with-a-third-us-location-301273012.html

SOURCE Metro Supply Chain Group