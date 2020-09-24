Metro's Chiko Nanji Named Honorary Chair Of La Grande Tablée Toronto 2020

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Metro Supply Chain Group ("Metro") is pleased to announce that under the honorary chairmanship of Metro CEO, Chiko Nanji, La Tablée des Chefs annual epicurean event in Canada is back with an innovative twist.

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Metro Supply Chain Group ("Metro") is pleased to announce that under the honorary chairmanship of Metro CEO, Chiko Nanji, La Tablée des Chefs annual epicurean event in Canada is back with an innovative twist. This year, to honour the importance of physical distancing, La Grande Tablée, is going virtual. Attendees of this fundraiser in support of La Tablée des Chefs' community initiatives will be invited to indulge in their homes in delicious local haute cuisine created by renowned Toronto chefs. A livestream and pre-recorded presentation featuring celebrity chefs and entertainment from across Canada will bring participants together to enjoy an unforgettable evening of solidarity and celebration.

The second year of La Grande Tablée will also celebrate the successful launch of Solidarity Kitchens, a program that has mobilized the chef community along with the food and restaurant industry by providing meals to those in need during the pandemic. Over 1,850,000 meals have been prepared and distributed across the province of Quebec since April.

Join this unforgettable culinary experience on November 7th (in Montréal and Quebec City) and November 14th (in Toronto). For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit La Grande Tablée.

"I am so proud to be part of this event and to work alongside this amazing organization," said Metro founder Chiko Nanji. "Food insecurity is a problem that should not exist in a country like Canada with its wealth and abundance. La Tablée des Chefs is doing more than just feeding people in need. It's creating real awareness about why that need exists and the importance of better management of our food resources."

La Tablée des Chefs founder, Jean-François Archambault, expressed his gratitude for the continued support of the Nanji family. "Our goal is to create change through local impact - it's about energizing and empowering communities. Chiko understands that on a very personal level. We're so happy to have him on our team."

About Metro Supply Chain Group

The Metro Supply Chain Group of Companies is a Canadian-owned leading provider of third-party logistics (3PL) services across North America and Europe with more than 6000 associates in the team. It supplies customized services to all industries with a significant presence in the consumer packaged goods, retail, automotive, fashion and e-commerce sectors. The Group manages over 12 million sq. ft. of strategically located warehousing and co-pack centers and has transportation solutions that include managed transport services, dedicated fleet management and global time critical logistics response. For more information, visit metroscg.com.

About La Tablée des Chefs

Launched in 2002, La Tablée des Chefs is a charitable organization and was founded by the passion of Jean-François Archambault. Its mission is to feed those experiencing food insecurity and to educate youth in culinary skills through its programs. Every year, La Tablée des Chefs recovers over 1,000,000 portions of food in Canada and educates over 4,000 youths to help build the next generation of socially conscious and adept food consumers. Funds raised support La Tablée's community outreach and education initiatives.

