METRO Inc. To Release 2022 First Quarter Results

MONTREAL, Dec. 22, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - METRO Inc. will release its first quarter fiscal 2022 results on January 25, 2022. The release will be followed by a conference call at 1:30 p.m. (EST).

Mr. Eric R. La Flèche, President & CEO and Mr. François Thibault, Executive Vice President & CFO will hold a conference call intended for investors and financial analysts to comment on the financial results. The conference call will be followed by a question period.

The analysts and institutional investors are invited to access the conference call, by dialing 416 764-8651 or 1 888 390-0620 (access code 45478688) or via the website by clicking here. The journalists and public will be able to access it in a listen mode only. The replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the event at 1 888 390-0541 (access code 478688 #) or via the website by clicking here, until 23:59 p.m. (EST) on February 25, 2022.

About METRO Inc.With annual sales of $18 billion, METRO Inc. is a food and pharmacy leader in Québec and Ontario. As a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer, the company operates or services a network of some 950 food stores under several banners including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C and Food Basics, as well as some 650 drugstores primarily under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Food Basics Pharmacy banners, providing employment to almost 90,000 people. For more details, visit corpo.metro.ca.

