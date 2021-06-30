MetricStream Named Leader In Chartis Research GRC Solutions, 2021 Market Update And Vendor Landscape

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MetricStream, the global market leader of Integrated Risk Management and Governance Risk, Compliance solutions, announced today that it has been named a Category Leader by Chartis Research in its "GRC Solutions, 2021: Market Update and Vendor Landscape" report. MetricStream earned Category Leader status in all eight segments of the evaluation against a deep competitive field.

"The need for an enterprise-grade GRC has significantly grown this past year because of the rapid increase in digitalization during the pandemic, and a more complicated, interdependent risk landscape. We are honored to be recognized as a Category Leader by Chartis Research," said Gaurav Kapoor, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder, MetricStream. As the risk environment gets more volatile, we are focused on providing customers with best-in-class GRC products and an integrated risk platform that provides the visibility, metrics, and access to data required to make more strategic decisions that drive growth."

Trusted by Fortune 1,000 enterprises, mid-market customers, and more than one million users, MetricStream solutions enable organizations to easily see and mitigate potential risks. The MetricStream Platform provides exceptional visibility with aggregated risk metrics to help organizations analyze and prevent adverse risk incidents while minimizing compliance violations and gaining the confidence of regulators. AI-powered recommendation engines, cyber risk quantification, and frontline engagement capabilities further enable organizations to adopt a robust GRC strategy.

According to Chartis, "the growth in enterprise GRC platforms has two core drivers: desire of firms to consolidate their selected GRC products into fewer entities, integration and communication benefits that a single enterprise GRC platform offers."

"Notably, the perception of GRC as an important investment and a topical business concern had been intensifying for some time and, notwithstanding regulatory pressures, institutions have been looking to roll out 'modernization' projects driven by GRC incentives."

Read the full Chartis Research "GRC Solutions, 2021" report, here.

About MetricStream, Inc.MetricStream is the global market leader of Integrated Risk Management and GRC solutions that empower organizations to thrive on risk by accelerating growth via risk-aware decisions. We connect governance, risk management, and compliance across the extended enterprise to enable resilience and digital transformation. MetricStream is headquartered in San Jose, California, with an operations and R&D center in Bangalore, India, and sales and operations support around the globe. More information is available at www.metricstream.com, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

