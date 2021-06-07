MetricStream Announces The 2020 GRC Journey Award Winners At Ninth Annual GRC Summit

Awards Recognize Customers, Individuals, and Partners Who Exemplify our Mission to Help Customers Turn Risk into a Strategic Advantage

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MetricStream, a market leader in governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions, today announced the winners of the 2020 GRC Journey Awards at its ninth annual GRC Summit, held virtually this year. Each year, the awards celebrate and honor business partners, individuals, and customer organizations that have made significant strides on their GRC journeys towards strengthening business performance.

The awards were presented during the MetricStream GRC Summit, which was held earlier today. During the Summit, top GRC practitioners, business executives, government leaders, board members, and industry analysts from around the world convened virtually to discuss the latest trends and opportunities in GRC, and share ideas and solutions to build better governed, more risk-aware, and compliant organizations.

"After a year unlike any other, I enthusiastically congratulate this year's winners for their achievements," said Gaurav Kapoor, Chief Operating Officer, Co-Founder, MetricStream. "We are thrilled to recognize these leaders who not only set the industry standard for controlling risk in their respective fields and creating resiliency, but also understand that risk, done right can be a catalyst for growth."

The GRC Journey Awards were presented in five categories, including one new category this year:

GRC Program Excellence Awards - 2020

These awards recognize organizations that are well into their integrated GRC Journey, with a clear integrated GRC vision, systems with multiple lines of defense and a high focus on innovation. These recipients have displayed how their program makes a significant impact on their business's bottom line and are active in addressing emerging issues in GRC.

Winners

Cleveland Clinic

dnata

GRC Journey Awards - 2020

These awards recognize organizations that have made exceptional progress along their GRC Journey. The recipients have achieved an integrated, high value, and sustainable GRC program.

Winners

Danske Bank

Apple Bank

Student Loans Company

Golub Capital

GRC Visionary Awards - 2020

These awards recognize individuals who have a passion for GRC, a strong vision for their organization's GRC Journey, and the perseverance to see it through. They are the driving force behind the GRC programs in their organizations, inspiring their teams to achieve a common goal. They also give back to the industry by sharing their experience and best practices.

Winners

Gavin Grounds, Executive Director, Information Risk Management and Cyber Security Strategy, Verizon

Maryam Huerta, Senior Vice President, Enterprise Risk & Quality Management, PIMCO

GRC Practice Leader Awards - 2020

These awards recognize individuals who are passionate and responsible for driving the adoption of GRC programs across their organizations. Backed by a deep expertise in GRC, practice leaders understand their organization's GRC vision, and lead its implementation.

Winners

Mishal Sayer, Div. IT Account Manager - Corporate, Almarai, Azaad Sathar, Head of Business Continuity Almarai and Abdulmajeed Alshurayhi, Business Continuity Specialist, Almarai

Alison Sproule, Product Manager for Enterprise Risk, Shell, Cecile Hadchouel Bouthors - Snr BA for MetricStream, Shell, Harvey Bootland - Head of Controls, Governance Control and Assurance, Shell Puskar Sarkar - Snr Supply Chain Lead, Contracts and Procurement, Shell and Paul Bentvelzen - Snr Operations Landscape Manager, Global Functions, Shell

Brian Wright, Information Security Governance & Compliance Manager - Assurance Services, Student Loans Company

Business Resilience & Pandemic Awards - 2020

These awards recognize companies whose GRC programs have shown resilience when confronted with unprecedented risk.

Winners

Department for Work and Pensions

Globe Life

About the GRC SummitThis is the ninth year of the GRC Summit. Past keynote speakers include General Colin L. Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State and National Security Advisor; Nassim Nicholas Taleb, author of the New York Times bestseller The Black Swan; Jim Quigley, CEO Emeritus, Deloitte, and Member of the Board, Audit Committee Chair, Risk Committee & Credit Committee, Wells Fargo & Company; and Lowell McAdam, former CEO, Verizon Communications, among others. The event is one of the most influential gatherings of GRC business leaders, board members, regulators, and practitioners.

About MetricStream

MetricStream is the global market leader of Integrated Risk Management and GRC solutions that empower organizations to thrive on risk by accelerating growth via risk-aware decisions. We connect governance, risk management and compliance across the extended enterprise to enable resilience and digital transformation. MetricStream is headquartered in San Jose, California, with an operations and R&D center in Bangalore, India, and sales and operations support around the globe. More information is available at www.metricstream.com, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

