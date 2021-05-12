MetricNet To Present Its Latest Research On The ROI Of Customer Care At The 2021 ICMI Contact Center Expo

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MetricNet is pleased to announce that Jeff Rumburg, Managing Partner of MetricNet, has been selected as a speaker for the ICMI Contact Center Expo 2021, in Dallas, TX.

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MetricNet is pleased to announce that Jeff Rumburg, Managing Partner of MetricNet, has been selected as a speaker for the ICMI Contact Center Expo 2021, in Dallas, TX. Mr. Rumburg has been invited to present MetricNet's latest research on the ROI of Customer Care, as well as how Contact Center Metrics can be leveraged to drive transformational change. There were hundreds of speaker proposal submissions for ICMI Contact Center Expo, making the selection process very difficult and highly competitive.

For those interested in attending, ICMI Contact Center Expo 2021 will take place Sept. 7-10, 2021 at the Sheraton Dallas Hotel. To learn more about the event and to register, please visit: ICMI.com/CCExpo.

Mr. Rumburg will be presenting Leveraging Contact Center Metrics to Drive Transformational Culture Change on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at 1:45 p.m. and Customer Care ROI - Your Contact Center as a Competitive Weapon on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at 1:15 p.m . In the Contact Center Metrics session, he will present case studies and benchmarking data for a select group of KPIs that are critical to driving transformational change in the contact center. In the Customer Care ROI session, he will present case studies and benchmarking data to support the business model of customer care as an internal profit center. All those involved in the delivery and support of contact center services, and the fundamental concepts behind contact center management, are encouraged to attend.

"For many organizations, customer care represents an untapped opportunity to differentiate its products and services from the competition," said Jeff Rumburg. "When managed as a profit center, customer care can drive greater loyalty, repeat business, increase average sale size and lifetime customer value, and grow market share!"

Mr. Rumburg is the winner of the Ron Muns Lifetime Achievement Award, is a featured ICMI contributor, was named to HDI's Top 25 Thought Leaders list for four consecutive years, and has served on HDI's Strategic Advisory Board. He is co-founder and Managing Partner of MetricNet, LLC, where he is responsible for global strategy, product development, and client engagement delivery. As a leading expert in benchmarking and re-engineering, Mr. Rumburg authored a best-selling book on benchmarking and has been retained as a benchmarking expert by such iconic companies as American Express, USAA, Coca-Cola, and Emory Healthcare.

If you would like more information about benchmarking your customer service and support functions, please visit http://www.metricnet.com or email MetricNet at info(at)metricnet(dot)com.

About MetricNet MetricNet is the global leader in Contact Center benchmarking. More than half of the FORTUNE 500 rely on MetricNet benchmarks to improve and optimize their performance. MetricNet is the first, and still the only company to offer downloadable contact center benchmarks from their website. With a global benchmarking database of nearly 4,000 Contact Center benchmarks, MetricNet has the most comprehensive database of process and performance metrics in the industry.

