MetLife To Hold Conference Call For Third Quarter 2020 Results

MetLife, Inc. (MET) - Get Report today announced that it will hold its third quarter 2020 earnings conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 9-10 a.m. (ET). The call will follow MetLife's issuance of its third quarter 2020 earnings news release and Third Quarter 2020 Financial Supplement on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, after the market closes. The news release and Third Quarter 2020 Financial Supplement will also be available on the MetLife Investor Relations web page ( https://investor.metlife.com).

The conference call will be available live via telephone and the internet. To listen via telephone, dial 844-291-6362 (U.S.) or 234-720-6995 (outside the U.S.). The participant access code is 2510803. To listen to the conference call via the internet, visit www.metlife.com through a link on the Investor Relations page. Those who want to listen to the call via telephone or the internet should dial in or go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register, and/or download and install any necessary audio software.

The conference call will be available for replay via telephone and the internet beginning at 10 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, November 5, 2020, until Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. (ET). To listen to a replay of the conference call via telephone, dial 866-207-1041 (U.S.) or 402-970-0847 (outside the U.S.). The access code for the replay is 9289472. To access the replay of the conference call over the internet, visit the above-mentioned website.

