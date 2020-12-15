MetLife Ranked In Top 25 Of The S&P 500 For Gender Equality

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that it has been named one of the top 25 companies in the S&P 500 Index for gender equality by Equileap.

Equileap, a leading provider of gender equality data, examined each company's performance on 19 criteria, including gender balance at all levels within the company, the gender pay gap, work-life balance, and parental leave. The results were published in a new report, Gender Equality in the U.S.

"MetLife is proud to be recognized as a top company for gender equality," said MetLife President and CEO Michel Khalaf. "Diversity, equity, and inclusion remain top business imperatives for us - and essential to living our purpose."

Through its Gender Equity Initiative, MetLife is building a sustainable, diverse, equitable and inclusive company by addressing gender diversity in four focus areas: leadership, workplace, marketplace and community. The initiative includes an ongoing assessment of gender diversity data, provides inclusion and bias-mitigation learning, and offers women a variety of career development programs, workplace policies, and benefits that support flexibility and work-life integration.

As part of the Gender Equity Initiative, MetLife became the first U.S-based insurer to sign the U.N. Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPs), a series of pledges designed to promote gender equality in the workplace. To help implement these WEPs, MetLife conducted a gender gap analysis and formed a cross-market gender equity working group charged with creating time-bound response plans. In addition, MetLife actively works with external initiatives such as the U.N. Women Global Innovation Coalition for Change, Catalyst's Gender and Diversity KPI Alliance (GDKA) and CEO Champions for Change, and CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion.

For more information on MetLife's commitment to diversity and inclusion, visit https://www.metlife.com/sustainability/MetLife-sustainability/employees/diversity-inclusion/. More details on the Equileap's methodology can be found here.

