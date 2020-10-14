MetLife Named To "JUST 100" List Of Best Corporate Citizens

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that it has been named one of America's 100 Most JUST Companies by Forbes and JUST Capital, in recognition of its commitment to serving the needs of all of its stakeholders, including employees, customers,...

MetLife, Inc. (MET) - Get Report today announced that it has been named one of America's 100 Most JUST Companies by Forbes and JUST Capital, in recognition of its commitment to serving the needs of all of its stakeholders, including employees, customers, communities, and shareholders.

"The challenges faced by society in 2020 have made it more important than ever that we live our purpose of building a more confident future," said Mike Zarcone, head of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability at MetLife. "That means making a positive difference for all of our stakeholders, and we're pleased to be recognized for that commitment."

To determine the Forbes JUST 100, JUST Capital evaluates the 1,000 largest publicly traded U.S. companies across the issues that matter most to the American public, such as paying a fair wage, upholding human rights across the supply chain, investing in worker training, acting ethically and with integrity, cultivating a diverse and inclusive workplace, protecting worker health and safety, and providing good benefits and work-life balance.

JUST Capital expanded this year's methodology to capture 38 COVID-19 specific data points from its COVID-19 Corporate Response Tracker.

Other recent examples of MetLife's recognition include:

Fortune magazine's 2020 list of the "World's Most Admired Companies."

Newsweek magazine's 2020 list of America's "Most Responsible Companies."

The 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability Index - North America.

The Forbes 2021 JUST 100 list will be featured in the November issue of Forbes, with additional stories at www.forbes.com/just100 and a comprehensive interactive ranking and benchmarking platform at www.justcapital.com.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (MET) - Get Report, through its subsidiaries and affiliates ("MetLife"), is one of the world's leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201014005088/en/