MetLife Named A 'Best Place To Work For LGBTQ Equality'

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that it has received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index (CEI) for the 18th year in a row, making it a "Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

MetLife, Inc. (MET) - Get Report today announced that it has received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index (CEI) for the 18th year in a row, making it a "Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality."

The CEI is a national benchmarking tool that evaluates companies on their corporate policies and practices relevant to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) employees.

"MetLife has a long-standing commitment to promoting inclusivity, authenticity, and allyship in the workplace and society," said Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer Susan Podlogar. "That commitment is directly aligned to our purpose, building more confident futures for all, and we're proud to be recognized by the Human Rights Campaign for our dedication to LGBTQ equality."

MetLife has an extensive track record of creating and advocating for LGBTQ-inclusive practices in the workplace and society, including:

Serving as a corporate member of the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC), through which MetLife contributes to Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Business Enterprises while bringing innovation and creativity to the company's supply chain

Serving as corporate sponsor of NGLCC's National Business Inclusion Consortium (NBIC) Unity Week, which celebrated diversity, opportunity, equity, and collaboration, uniting the nation's leading business diversity organizations

Offering its employees and their domestic same- or opposite-sex partners a range of health, dental, and other benefits, underscoring its commitment to inclusive employee policies that attract and retain a diverse and competitive workforce

Sponsoring GLAM (Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual and Transgender Associates and Allies at MetLife), a company-wide inclusion network that was founded in 2004 to raise awareness of LGBTQ issues, provide a forum for LGBTQ employees, and promote MetLife within the LGBTQ community

Providing free legal assistance to LGBTQ immigrants as part of a pro bono program facilitated by MetLife's Legal Affairs Diversity Committee

Additionally, MetLife Foundation has provided grants to advocacy organizations that deliver services to LGBTQ communities, including PFLAG National, SAGE, GMHC, and the National Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce.

For more information on MetLife's diversity and inclusion efforts, visit https://www.metlife.com/about-us/global-diversity-inclusion/.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (MET) - Get Report, through its subsidiaries and affiliates ("MetLife"), is one of the world's leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210202005715/en/