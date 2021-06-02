MetLife Mexico Appoints New General Manager

After six years of successfully leading MetLife's operation in Mexico - the company's third-largest global operation - Sofía Belmar-Berumen will be taking a new regional role as Head of Business Development and Transformation, Latin America.

Belmar's leadership and business acumen have been critical for MetLife Mexico to become the leading player in the local insurance industry. A prominent thought leader, she is the first woman elected President of the Mexico insurance association (AMIS) since it was founded in 1964.

Starting July 1, Mario Valdes will become the new General Manager of MetLife Mexico. A native of Mexico, Valdes brings more than 25 years of global experience in the insurance industry, including leadership roles in Mexico, Colombia, Panama, Turkey and the Gulf. Most recently, he has served as MetLife's General Manager in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, as well as Head of Designated Markets for EMEA, which includes oversight of Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Ukraine.

"While Sofía has built an impressive legacy at MetLife Mexico, Mario is a seasoned and successful leader who brings an outstanding track record of global experience," said Eric Clurfain, President, MetLife Latin America. "These changes reinforce MetLife's strong commitment to cross-region talent development and succession planning."

Belmar and Valdes will both report to Clurfain. They will work together closely during June to ensure a smooth and seamless transition until all changes are effective on July 1.

About MetLife

