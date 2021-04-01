MetLife Investment Management Announces Partnership With Girls Who Invest

MetLife Investment Management (MIM), the institutional asset management business of MetLife, Inc. (MET) - Get Report, today announced a partnership with Girls Who Invest (GWI), which will provide development opportunities for young women seeking a career in the asset management industry.

Through the GWI partnership, several GWI Scholars will join MIM's intern program over the summer, focusing on portfolio management, research analysis, and trading through placement with the Public Fixed Income, Private Capital, and Real Estate investment teams. While providing an immersive six-week experience for each scholar, the program will also enable MIM to tap into a deeper talent pool through access to the GWI career database, participation in speaking engagements, and mentoring young women through the GWI program.

GWI's mission is to create a diverse pipeline of talented and motivated young women who are well-prepared to succeed in leadership and portfolio management roles within the asset management industry.

"At MetLife Investment Management, we are committed to fostering an inclusive culture through diversity of talent and thought, underscoring our commitment to creating a more sustainable company," said Steven J. Goulart, president of MetLife Investment Management and chief investment officer of MetLife, Inc. "Partnering with Girls Who Invest will deepen this commitment by supporting the growth and development of women at all stages of their careers in the asset management industry."

Since its founding in 2015, more than 800 scholars have participated in the GWI Summer and Online Intensive Programs, providing them with development, education and professional community building opportunities.

The flagship Summer Intensive Program is taught by leading academics and industry professionals, including faculty from the Wharton School and UCLA Anderson School of Management. Scholars then complete six-week paid internships in frontline investing at one of GWI's more than 100 partner firms.

This partnership was made possible through the support of MIM's Women's Investment Network and MetLife Foundation, as well as MIM's Institutional Client Group, Public Fixed Income, Private Capital, and Real Estate groups.

Goulart concluded: "Many different groups at MIM came together to get this program off the ground, and we could not be more excited to see it formally launch this year. Through this partnership we have an opportunity to guide and mentor a diverse group of women who bring passion and talent to the industry today and in the future."

About MetLife Investment Management

MetLife Investment Management, the institutional asset management business of MetLife, Inc. (MET) - Get Report, is a global public fixed income, private capital and real estate investment manager providing tailored investment solutions to institutional investors worldwide. MetLife Investment Management provides public and private pension plans, insurance companies, endowments, funds and other institutional clients with a range of bespoke investment and financing solutions that seek to meet a range of long-term investment objectives and risk-adjusted returns over time. MetLife Investment Management has over 150 years of investment experience and as of December 31, 2020, had $659.6 billion in total assets under management. 1

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (MET) - Get Report, through its subsidiaries and affiliates ("MetLife"), is one of the world's leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements in this news release, such as "will," "committed," "supporting," and "opportunity," are based on assumptions and expectations that involve risks and uncertainties, including the "Risk Factors" MetLife, Inc. describes in its U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. MetLife's future results could differ, and it has no obligation to correct or update any of these statements.

Endnotes

1 Total assets under management is comprised of all MetLife general account and separate account assets and unaffiliated/third party assets, at estimated fair value, managed by MIM.

