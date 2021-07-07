MetLife Introduces Enhanced Pet Insurance Offering, Coverage Of Pre-Existing Conditions1 For Pet Parents Switching Carriers

Nearly 12 million households 2 brought a new pet home during the pandemic, including more than 2 million adoptions of dogs and cats from animal shelters 3, yet one in five pet parents say they are financially unprepared when it comes to managing...

Nearly 12 million households 2 brought a new pet home during the pandemic, including more than 2 million adoptions of dogs and cats from animal shelters 3, yet one in five pet parents say they are financially unprepared when it comes to managing veterinary expenses 4. Today, MetLife introduces a new, innovative pet insurance 5 offering helping pet parents better manage both the expected and unexpected financial stress that comes with the joys of pet parenthood.

MetLife's new pet insurance offers a range of features at highly competitive rates available to dogs and cats of all ages and breeds. These features include innovative benefits for pet parents such as:

Access to telehealth concierge services 6

Opportunity to roll over benefits from the prior year

Family plans allowing multiple pets to be covered by a single policy 7

No wait periods for orthopedic conditions

Grief counseling 6

MetLife's pet insurance features some of the shortest wait periods 8 for accidents and illnesses 9 and provides a hassle-free claims experience in which claims can be easily submitted and tracked via a mobile app. Pet parents have freedom to choose their preferred U.S. licensed veterinarian and can expect to engage with caring, passionate, and experienced pet advocates.

"Pet parenthood brings love and comfort to so many, who reap the physical, mental, and social health benefits of caring for a pet, especially during the pandemic," said Katie Blakeley, vice president and head of MetLife Pet Insurance. "To ensure our beloved pets receive the best care, it's critical that pet parents realize the value of pet insurance."

MetLife Pet Insurance is also available as an employee benefit at discounted rates 10. When obtaining coverage through their employer, employees who already have pet insurance with another insurance carrier will be able to switch to MetLife with the assurance that their pets' pre-existing conditions 1 will be covered. MetLife Pet Insurance is the only carrier in the industry to offer this benefit 7.

"Pet parents' expectations of their employers to provide benefits that support their whole families - pets included - and their financial wellbeing are growing," Blakeley said. "Employers who add pet insurance to their benefits offering show they understand how employees' lives have changed and what they need to feel supported going forward. MetLife has introduced a simple yet comprehensive pet insurance product that is focused on helping pet parents care for their pets with confidence."

To learn more visit www.metlife.com/petinsurance.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (MET) - Get Report, through its subsidiaries and affiliates ("MetLife"), is one of the world's leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets and holds leading market positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

____________________________

1 We do not cover all pre-existing conditions; just those covered by the previous provider.

2 https://todaysveterinarybusiness.com/pets-appa-survey-covid/

3 Shelter Animals Count, Data Dashboards, 2020

4 MetLife x Civic Sciences Survey, August 2020

5 Metropolitan General Insurance Company ("MetGen"), a Rhode Island insurance company, headquartered at 700 Quaker Lane, Warwick, RI 02886, is the insurance carrier for this product. Availability across all 50 states is subject to pending regulatory approvals. MetLife Pet Insurance Solutions LLC is the policy administrator authorized by MetGen to offer and administer pet insurance policies. This entity was previously known as PetFirst Healthcare, LLC and in some states continues to operate under that name pending approval of its application for a name change. The entity may operate under an alternate, assumed, and/or fictitious name in certain jurisdictions as approved, including MetLife Pet Insurance Services LLC (New York and Minnesota), MetLife Pet Insurance Solutions Agency LLC (Illinois), and such other alternate, assumed, or fictitious names approved by certain jurisdictions. Application is subject to underwriting review and approval. Like most insurance policies, insurance policies issued by MetGen contain certain deductibles, co-insurance, exclusions, exceptions, reductions, limitations, and terms for keeping them in force. For costs, complete details of coverage and exclusions, and a listing of approved states, please contact MetLife Pet Insurance Solutions LLC.

6 May not be available in all states.

7 Based on a January 2021 review of publicly available summary information about competitors' offerings

8 Accident coverage is midnight EST as of the day of enrollment compared to wait time of 2 to 15 days for many competitors; Illness coverage begins 14 days from the day of enrollment compared to 14 to 30 days for many competitors, based on a January 2021 review of publicly available summary information about competitors' offerings. Competitors did not furnish copies of their policies for review. If you have questions about a particular competitor's policy or coverage, please contact them of their representative directly.

9 Accident coverage and Preventive Care coverage (for those who select it) begin on the effective date of your policy. Illness coverage begins 14 days later.

10 This discount is not available in Tennessee. This discount is only available to individuals who are eligible members or employees of an entity that has arranged for MetLife to offer pet insurance to its population (the discount is 10% for Employer Groups of all sizes and 5% for Associations of all sizes).

