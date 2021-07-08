MetLife Declares Third Quarter 2021 Common Stock Dividend

MetLife, Inc. (MET) - Get Report today announced that its board of directors has declared a third quarter 2021 common stock dividend of $0.48 per share. The dividend will be payable on Sept. 14, 2021, to shareholders of record as of Aug. 10, 2021.

